After a customer lost his legs below the knees and a second customer fractured a hip, a Myrtle Beach parasailing company has been ordered to stop operating until it can produce proof that both crews and passengers are getting safety training.
The U.S. Coast Guard also ordered the company's boat captains to prove they hold valid licenses, and the company must prove its employees passed required employment drug tests.
The Captain of the Port Order was issued July 13. The injury that led to amputation occurred on June 19, and the hip fracture on July 6. The order also noted that subsequent to the July injury, "an individual deemed to be directly involved with the incident attempted to adulterate his required post-casualty chemical test specimen."
A violation could result in a fine of as much as $250,000 and six years in prison; a willful violation could result in a fine of as much as $500,000, according to Coast Guard Captain J.W. Reed.
"As a result of the serious nature of these marine casualties and factors identified through our on-going investigation, I have determined a significant risk to public safety has been identified," Reed said in the order.
The orders came after injuries that occurred as passengers tried to move from the parasailing boat to a "banana boat" raft to be transferred back to shore.
No one answered the company phone on Friday. No company representative responded to a request for comment by The Post and Courier after a reporter was directed to send a text. A cell phone call to David Sage, the company's owner, was transferred to a busy signal after ringing.
Coast Guard Lt. J.B. Zorn said he could not comment on investigations underway.
Following the June incident, The Post and Courier reported on how the parasailing industry remains largely unregulated in South Carolina as other states step up regulations in the wake of several high-profile accidents that were caught on video.
Members of the industry argue that their businesses do face some safeguards because they are frequently inspected by insurers. Businesses say they essentially self-regulate in order to avoid some of the most shocking accidents, where customers who are aloft float away, sometimes colliding with buildings or crash-landing.
But the process of transferring a customer from one craft to another in open water is now being examined by the main parasailing industry group. That transfer is necessary in locations like the Grand Strand, where a long stretch of popular beach means boats can't pick up customers on the shore.
In the June incident, an Illinois man being moved to the banana boat to return to shore ended up back in the water, where his legs were caught in the propellers of the boat that had pulled the parasail, said Sgt. Philip Cain of the city's Beach Patrol.