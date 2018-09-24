Jaret Hucks had no clue what he'd started.
Hucks, a Conway native, put the call out on Facebook on Sept. 16 that his Myrtle Beach motel was open to hurricane evacuees, regardless of their ability to pay.
He said he was motivated to offer up rooms at his Midtown Inn & Cottages when he saw what was about to happen to his friends and family in Conway. His own family is displaced—their home is perched high enough that Hucks is confident it stayed dry, but there's no way to reach it by road.
Within a few days of announcing the Midtown was welcoming evacuees, the motel became an epicenter of a huge relief effort that now not only offers housing but three meals a day catered by local businesses, volunteers who launder guests' clothes and donations of toiletries and other necessities.
"I took that ball and rolled it. Now everybody else keeps it going," Hucks said.
First, the motel saw people travelling back to the Wilmington area from Florida, waiting a few days in the Palmetto state before there was a clear route home. But as the long, rolling crests of the Waccamaw and Pee Dee Rivers trickle through Horry County, the population in the motel, which included about 300 evacuees Sunday, has gradually changed—residents of Bucksport and Socastee, where homes were just starting to flood in earnest this weekend, were the newest arrivals, Hucks said.
At the motel, children mingled and ran around the concrete patio in packs. One family sang "Happy Birthday" to their eight-year-old, crowned with a princess tiara as she sat on a blue picnic bench.
Everywhere, the refugees of Hurricane Florence were trying their best to take each moment as it came. Several people hadn't been to their homes since the storm hit and hadn't been able to work for two weeks. They'll likely be unable to return to what's left of their homes for days to come.
Many hospitality workers, like Britton's Neck resident Tijja Dewitt, live in small communities far from the beach. They now find themselves inevitably caught on the wrong side of the surging river—unable to reach either their home or their employer.
Rebecca Childers, of North Myrtle Beach, hasn't been able to go back to her job since her roof caved in during the storm.
Because school in Horry County has been out since before Florence reached the coast, she's had to watch her five-year-old, Brayden. School officials announced Saturday that facilities would stay shuttered at least through Sept. 28, in part because many schools were again being used to house evacuees.
"I'm on the phone with FEMA, and he's like, 'Mommy, Mommy!'" She said. "He's going stir crazy in this little room."
Childers was happy that the Midtown had a place for her, her son and husband. But she worried what might happen if that hospitality ran out.
"In a week, are they going to say, 'Okay, the free room's done?'" she said.
Few people faced a more tumultuous situation than the new mothers that found their way to the Midtown, welcoming children even as the possibility of going home remained uncertain. Page Hodge, a motel employee who was helping coordinate the various volunteer efforts there, said that the inn had hosted three children under two weeks old since it started taking in evacuees.
Zadie Rayne McElroy had spent four of her twelve days at the Midtown as of Sunday. She slept soundly in a highlighter-pink onesie as her mother, Amber McElroy, rocked her in a chair on the motel's front patio.
"Thank goodness she's a good baby, or I'd really be a basketcase right now," McElroy said.
McElroy went into labor on Sept. 10, a week earlier than she expected. When the deliver was over, her doctors insisted on getting her out the door quickly because of the oncoming storm, which made landfall near Wilmington just a few days later.
By then, the family had evacuated for the first time, to Rockingham, N.C. They came back after the storm passed, but soon floodwaters threatened all the roads around their home, in Longs.
McElroy's older daughter, a four-year-old, still doesn't understand why she can't see her friends at school or play with her toys that were left at the house. The home itself likely has at least several inches of water inside. Family can't take them in, either—McElroy's mother, in Lee's Landing, had to evacuate her own house.
There was not much left to do but wait for the water to go down, and hope something would be left when it did.