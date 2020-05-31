Myrtle Beach declares civil emergency because of 'threatened violence' from protests

The city of Myrtle Beach has declared a civil emergency, fearing protests against the death of George Floyd will turn violent.

Mayor Brenda Bethune signed the declaration Sunday due to "threatened violence relating to protests over the death of George Floyd," according to the document.

City officials said the protests have been peaceful so far, and the measure is a precaution.

A state of civil emergency means a time of great public crisis, including rioting, according to the Myrtle Beach code of ordinances.

"Like our entire community, I have been burdened all week over the horrific and senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As a mother and grandmother, I’ve been grieving over the violence across our nation," Bethune said on social media.

"I don’t want my grandsons to grow up in a society where hatred and prejudice still prevails. Our country deserves better, our City deserves better, and our children deserve better," she said. "Our Myrtle Beach Police Department shares in the anger that many in our community are feeling and we support people coming together to share their voices peacefully."

