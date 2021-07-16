Museum exhibit remembers Cold War life at Savannah River Site nuclear plant

COLUMBIA — A recent exhibit at the Savannah River Site museum portrayed life during the Cold War at the Aiken-area nuclear plant.

Georgia Southern University post-graduate student Jessica Forsee created the exhibit, which shows a range of artifacts provided on loan from the site's curation space.

"Learning how to tell the story of SRS through objects is incredibly important when it comes to exhibit curation," Forsee said. "Getting to bring to life the experiences of the everyday worker at SRS during the Cold War made our ‘Nuclear Culture’ exhibit such an exciting project from the beginning."

Artifacts loaned to the museum included a United Way cup, a Du Pont Security patch, a 1950s film about the plant, a catcher’s mask, bowling scorecards, security badges and a wooden bat with D-Shift engraved on it.

Forsee's exhibit was intended to provide some insight into the day-to-day life of site workers during those critical early years. Melissa Hanson of the Savannah River Site's curation facility said she found the exhibit to be interesting and revealing.

"It was a much different world then, especially during the height of the Cold War in the 1950s and early '60s," Hanson said. "We carefully selected about 20 artifacts that we thought would best help Jessica depict the nuclear culture of the times as she defines it."

Construction of the Savannah River Plant began in the early 1950s, when the federal government asked the DuPont company to build and operate a nuclear facility near the river as then-President Harry Truman sought to elevate the country's atomic energy program.

The plant was used to produce the basic materials used in the fabrication of nuclear weapons, primarily tritium and plutonium-239. DuPont built five reactors to produce the material, plus support facilities like chemical separation plants, a heavy water extraction plant and waste management facilities.

The site produced about 36 metric tons of plutonium from 1953 to 1988. Now, the U.S. Department of Energy is working to create a plutonium pit factory at the site, projected to be ready by 2035. The latest plans come after the government abandoned a separate effort to build a mixed-oxide fuel factory due to cost overruns.

Established in 2015, the Savannah River Site Museum was designed to interpret and preserve the history of the site and its role during the Cold War. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Wednesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.