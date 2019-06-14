On Kim Curnell Pean’s floor at the Medical University Hospital, the registered nurses, assistants and technicians have cultural ties to places all around the world: Russia, Korea, Japan, the Dominican Republic, South Africa and the U.S. They are a diverse mix of races and genders.
Two-thirds of her 60 staff members — registered nurses, patient care technicians and unit secretaries — are either non-white minorities or foreign-born; half of her staffers are black.
This is not by chance, according to Pean, a nurse manager in charge of the always busy, 24-bed general care unit. It’s an example of diversity that MUSC officials are striving to spread across the institution, but it requires vigilance and determination.
“When you understand diversity and what it brings to the table, you seek it,” she said.
It’s essential if the hospital hopes to provide the kind of quality services expected of a world-class organization, said Colin Quashie, an African American Navy veteran and nurse who used to work under Pean.
“Sometimes I feel like a minority-minority,” he said, citing his gender and race. Yet some black patients benefit hugely from the reassurances and information only African American nurses can offer, Quashie said. They speak the same cultural language.
MUSC officials appear to recognize this, and they have been working hard to promote diversity on campus, according to several leaders interviewed for this story. Fifty years after the 1969 Hospital Worker’s Strike, they are mindful of MUSC’s history and attentive to today’s challenges in creating and maintaining a diverse work environment.
Those challenges are significant, said Anton Gunn, chief diversity officer of the hospital enterprise. They include factors well within the control of MUSC, such as training programs, recruitment efforts, salaries and community outreach, as well as factors outside of its direct control, such as the political and socio-economic realities of the Charleston area.
The legacy of the 1969 strike provides impetus for continued vigilance and reform, Gunn said. And the outsized influence MUSC has in the community provides some leverage.
“The largest employer in a community often is the hospital, so its spending can have a disproportionate impact on the local economy,” Gunn noted. Along with that comes a disproportionate obligation to set a standard when it comes to diversity.
“This work is like climbing up a greasy pole,” he said. “The moment you stop climbing, you start sliding down.”
'The ends need to meet'
The 16-member MUSC board of trustees includes two African Americans (one is a woman), but that doesn’t reflect the demographic breakdown of the larger Charleston-area community, Gunn noted. One trustee is a white woman; 13 are white men. Two trustees are appointed by the governor; the rest are appointed or elected by the South Carolina Legislature.
Across the entire enterprise, MUSC is 22 percent non-white, Gunn said. African Americans comprise about 18 percent of the total workforce. And while many leaders have embraced the new priorities, pockets of resistance remain, and some worry about whether increased numbers of minority employees will result in a decrease in white workers, according to Gunn and his colleague Willette Burnham-Williams, the chief diversity officer for the university.
“There are still pockets of people where there’s pushback and no buy-in,” Burnham-Williams said. “I respond weekly to incidents of racism instead of focusing on positive change. White men complain every day about feeling marginalized. When you’ve got that as part of an ongoing undercurrent, you are going to have challenges.”
The solution? More and better training that encourages employees to confront bias and discrimination, overt and covert, expressed by others and harbored by most every individual.
When people are made aware of their own and others’ biases, positive dialogue and action becomes possible, she said.
Some worry that diversity compromises quality, Burnham-Williams said. But MUSC health care outcomes are consistent with studies that show a correlation between improved care and increased staff diversity.
Melvin Brown, an African American doctor, joined the MUSC board of trustees about one year ago and occupies a seat previously held by another African American, the dentist Robert Gordon. Brown was a student at the Medical University from 1998 to 2002.
“I’m honestly impressed by how front-and-center the diversity inclusion effort is,” he said.
Gunn or Burnham-Williams make a presentation at nearly every board meeting. The last was on the topic of implicit bias and came with a PowerPoint slide show.
Brown said diversity improvements depend, in part, on investing long-term in young people, ensuring they are well-educated, and informing them early that the medical profession provides plenty of opportunity, including high-paying jobs that too many young students just don’t know about.
One challenge, he said, is retaining talented minority employees who can easily work elsewhere for more money. Salaries at MUSC are generally below industry average in a city with a high cost of living, Brown said.
Another challenge is the state of South Carolina itself, which provides inadequate support of public schools and other institutions, and which does not always foster a friendly social, political or economic environment, he said.
“We’ve got to get away from nepotism and move toward meritocracy,” Brown said. And that meritocracy must be increasingly diverse, he added. “We (MUSC) are on the cusp of being a great institution. ... MUSC is embracing a new ethic. The top is there. Students coming in are there. Now the ends need to meet in the middle.”
Not enough black doctors
In March 1969, nurses and other workers at what was then the Medical College were joined by their counterparts at Charleston County Hospital (now defunct) in a walkout triggered by the firing of 12 nurses. The protest was meant to draw attention to low wages and mistreatment. The effort was led by the late Mary Moultrie and drew attention from Martin Luther King Jr.’s organization, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
King had been assassinated the year before, but his widow Coretta Scott King came to Charleston that April, along with SCLC leaders Ralph Abernathy, Andrew Young and others, including labor leader Walter Reuther, to participate in what would be the last big march of the mid-century’s civil rights movement. Gov. Robert McNair called in 500 National Guardsmen armed with fixed bayonets.
After months of resistance, hospital officials, pressured not only by workers seeking to unionize, but by civic and business leaders, agreed in June to a settlement that provided for a modest pay increase and a grievance procedure. Wholesale reform was not achieved. No binding contract was signed. No lasting union was established.
Nevertheless, participants on both sides claimed victory. Workers who had sacrificed wages and risked their careers returned to their jobs.
This is the backdrop of today’s effort to reform hiring practices, community outreach, training and more at the Medical University. It provides the context for MUSC’s efforts of the 1990s, when Thaddeus Bell was hired as the organization’s first diversity officer.
An aspiring doctor who planned to enroll at the Medical College, Bell joined the big march in April of '69, though he feared some kind of retribution, he said.
“I made a sign and got close to the front of the march,” Bell recalled.
Fast-forward 25 years and Bell became director of minority affairs at MUSC. For the anniversary of the strike, he convinced then-president James B. Edwards to issue an apology for the institution’s role in creating and tolerating the conditions that led to the walkout and for its opposition to the protesters. Bell read the official statement aloud at the anniversary event.
During that period, Bell and colleagues in his office such as Willi Glee, paved the way for the current effort, today spearheaded by Gunn and Burnham-Williams.
“We recognized that in order to have a successful hospital, we needed the contribution of all, from janitor to surgeon,” he said.
Bell lobbied to change the name of his office, replacing “minority affairs,” which seemed limiting, to “diversity,” which was inclusive. He raised awareness of health disparities and the underlying prejudices that fuel them. He advocated for culturally sensitive patient care. He conducted training seminars and discussed historical and institutional racism.
It wasn’t easy.
“The disappointing thing was that when there was a change of the guard, when people changed, the hospital slid back to its old ways,” he said. “That’s the history of the African American experience.”
And each new generation of health professionals must be trained to recognize implicit bias, cultural differences, historical exploitation and mistreatment, social determinants of health outcomes and more, he added. It’s a never-ending project.
More diversity helps, Bell said. “We still don’t have enough black doctors.”
Just 8 percent of students enrolled in medical schools in the U.S. are black, according 2016 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. Asians comprise about 20 percent of matriculants; Latinos, 6 percent; whites, 48 percent.
In 1980, more than 80 percent of medical students nationwide were white, and 7 percent black, the data show.
Statewide, there are 40,000 registered nurses; 4,400, or 11 percent, are black, according to the South Carolina Office for Healthcare Workforce. Of the state's 10,000 doctors, about 630, or 6 percent, are black, according to a 2017 report.
'Determined to lead the pack'
Glee was equal opportunity coordinator at MUSC from 1991 to 1999. Early in his tenure, he instituted a new hiring procedure: post job, review list of candidates for race and gender, continue search if none were minorities. If during the interview process no minorities were included, managers had to explain why. If minority candidates were interviewed but not hired, managers had to explain why.
The goal always was to hire the most qualified candidate, not the minority candidate, Glee said. But it was also necessary to ensure that the most qualified candidate wasn’t dismissed because he was a person of color.
Sometimes a candidate pool was missing minorities because they were aware of Charleston’s history of discrimination and racial strife, Glee said. Today, much has improved, he noted.
“What they’re doing now hopefully is the next layer of what we did then,” he said, adding that the proof is in the pudding. How many black professors and doctors are on staff now?
About 16 percent of MUSC's 1,000 doctors are considered "under-represented minorities," which can include people of color, people who identify as LGBTQ, women in a male-dominated field and vice versa, and veterans.
Of MUSC's nearly 3,000 nurses, about 23 percent are under-represented minorities. Nearly 20 percent of the university faculty of 1,646 people across six colleges, and 27 percent of nearly 3,000 students, are minorities, according to this broad definition.
Across the entire enterprise, MUSC employs a total of more than 13,000 people, 30 percent of whom are minorities.
MUSC's top leadership remains mostly white. The seven-member President's Council is made up entirely of white men and women, according to the institution's website. Of six school deans, two are people of color.
Nevertheless, MUSC is counted among the top 10 most diverse medical schools in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Five years ago, MUSC leaders determined to make diversity a major pillar of their institution hired Gunn, who had served in the Statehouse and worked in the Obama Administration, as the first-ever diversity officer for the hospital while keeping Burnham-Williams on the university side of the operation. The two work in tandem. Each has a budget of about $1 million a year.
Gunn spent his first several months interviewing colleagues and becoming familiar with their concerns. Many were expressed: The hospital needs more women on staff, more blacks, better care, better pay, a smoother and consistent promotion system, more respect for nurses. And he assessed employees’ commitment to diversity.
Over the following 18 months, he “operationalized best practices,” settled on clear definitions, and standardized orientation procedures. All leaders were required to attend four hours of diversity training within two years.
Gunn also ensured that MUSC, which was building its new children’s hospital, sought out contractors and subcontractors that were minority-owned. In the end, 44 percent of controllable dollars — $62 million — went to minority businesses, he said. Around 65 percent of contractor expenditures went to South Carolina companies.
Gunn and Burnham-Williams oversee a robust training program and special events, from seminars and lectures to retreats, that reach nearly everyone at MUSC. Hiring practices have changed, too. Now peer-teams are established to provide input, and human resources personnel receive implicit bias training before they launch a search.
It’s just as important to work outside the walls of the institution, Gunn said. So he has led an effort to engage with the chamber of commerce, local high schools, the technology sector, and state universities.
Still, there are shortcomings, he said. There should be more veterans on staff and more black nurses, for example. And retention remains a challenge.
Burnham-Williams, who started at MUSC in 2006 just as Bell was leaving the institution, said she worked on a comprehensive strategic plan involving hundreds of employees and five committees that received board approval in 2015. There was little or no pushback, she recalled.
“We were determined to lead the pack among our peers,” Burnham-Williams said. “People bought into it, they were ready.”
Today, she continues to seek out community partners in an effort to synchronize goals. The cost of living in Charleston is high, making it difficult for many employees to live near the MUSC campus. There is too much turnover in some departments, and difficulty in finding talented young people interested in a career in health care.
Example of success
Pean is just one of four black nurse managers at MUSC, and her path to this position has been strewn with quiet bigotry, unconscious bias and disrespect, but also good advice, valuable mentorship and friendship, she said.
For several years now, she has occupied a seat at the table where the topic of workplace diversity is much more than an ideal. Today, she is among superiors who admire her successes and appreciative staff who call her Mamma Bear.
The institution will need to keep the pedal to the metal, if it is to make additional, badly needed gains, she said.
“If you want to attract people who don’t necessarily look like you, you have to increase the diversity of your peer team,” she said. And if you want your team to be happy, you have to foster collaboration and solidarity, and you have to provide support, mentorship and opportunities to have fun together, she added.
Pean’s successes in the 8W unit are reflected in the numbers: The unit has out-performed its counterparts nationally in four nursing indicators (urinary tract infections, blood maladies, bed sores and falls with injuries).
Years ago, Pean received an unintended insult, then valuable advice from a white colleague impressed with Pean’s professionalism.
“I had no idea that you were so intelligent,” the woman told Pean, which nearly caused her to explode with rage. “You need to find a mentor.”
Deflated and tired, she prayed, then had an epiphany.
“It was never about me,” she recounted. “If you focus on self-gain, it’s an insult to those who sacrificed so much on your behalf.”
She found a mentor, Chief Operating Officer Matt Wain, and became the leader she is today. But others are not as fortunate or as persistent and determined, so Pean now strives to be a mentor to others in her remarkably diverse unit, which is an example for all of MUSC — and for other institutions.
“It can be done at MUSC,” she said. “It can be done in South Carolina. It can be done in Charleston.”