When Loretta Wright's clothes caught fire from a space heater in her home, responders immediately sent her off in a helicopter to Georgia.

She couldn't be treated in South Carolina because the state doesn't have a center to treat adults with the most serious burn-related injuries. Burned head to toe, the 75-year-old woman from Hollywood, some 15 miles west of Charleston, spent two weeks after the Dec. 20 fire in the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga., before she died from her injuries on Jan. 5.

Soon, patients like Wright could be treated much closer to home. The Medical University of South Carolina plans to open a comprehensive burn center in Charleston by late spring or early summer that could treat both adults and children, according to its new director, Dr. Steven Kahn.

South Carolina's last burn center, also operated by MUSC, closed in 2002 after the hospital couldn't find the resources to support its 10 beds. MUSC has maintained a burn unit to treat children. Meanwhile, Trident Medical Center in North Charleston operates a part-time outpatient burn clinic for adults. The clinic often handles follow-up cares for former patients of the Augusta center.

For adults with severe burns like Wright, the lack of a full-time burn center closer to Charleston requires lengthy and expensive helicopter trips to Augusta or other burn centers. Family members also must travel to other states to be with their loved ones.

Wright's injury couldn't be treated at a regular hospital. She had burns on at least 75 percent of her body, St. Paul Fire Chief Larry Garvin said. She had plenty of family with her, since it was the holidays, and they acted quickly to get the burning clothes off her and into the yard, he said.

"It was a chaotic scene," Garvin said. "Fire is like cancer, it don't take no holiday."

Wright was a survivor of breast cancer and was dealing with Parkinson's disease, Garvin said.

"It would be nice if South Carolina had a burn center. I wish there was one closer," Garvin said. "But we have to go with what we've got."

MUSC's burn unit, which closed almost 20 years ago, had only one burn surgeon. That surgeon told The Post and Courier in 2008 that it was a constant fight to get the unit attention and funding, and he believed South Carolina badly needed its own burn center, both for patients and for their families, who are forced to travel hundreds of miles to units in other states.

In 2017, S.C. lawmakers discussed allocating $5 million annually for a new adult burn unit at MUSC. But some said the effort could never be profitable and could cost even more to maintain. Mark Sweatman, MUSC's lobbyist in Columbia, said the 2017-2018 session budgeted $3 million annually for a new adult burn unit.

Last year, that funding was redirected towards MUSC's pediatric burn unit. The Still Burn Center in Augusta had lobbied hard against funding an adult burn center at MUSC.

"Burn resources are very limited across the country," said Dr. Robert Mullins, medical director at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctor's Hospital. "If you take and you spread your resources out too much, you're going to lose expertise."

According to Mullins, the center in Augusta handled around 200 patients from the Lowcountry in 2019, out of about 2,500 patients overall from Georgia and other neighboring states.

"If you don't do certain volumes, your quality (of care) isn't going to be as good," Mullins said.

The new burn center in Charleston will be funded primarily out of MUSC Health system revenue, along with some funding from the Legislature, a MUSC spokesman said.

When MUSC began planning the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital about five years ago, officials decided to expand their pediatric burn program and felt that an inpatient adult program should be added, the spokesman said.

Kahn, who is building a team for the new burn center, said the climate is much different for burn centers today than it was in the early 2000s. He said South Carolina's population can support a burn center in-state.

"Our goal is to keep people close to home," Kahn said. "It can create a significant strain on the family to go out of state."

Kahn said the burn center will be comprehensive, with at least three burn surgeons and 14 beds in the intensive care unit. He hopes to avoid the financial challenges MUSC's last burn center faced by avoiding unnecessary surgery, minimizing excessive medication and embracing evidence-based medicine.

The unit opening this spring or summer will be small, but officials plan to migrate to the Shawn Jenkin's Children Hospital and build a larger unit.