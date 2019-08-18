Medical University of South Carolina Hospital officials on Sunday said they increased security staff at the facility after an individual made "disturbing comments" over the weekend.

The measure was carried out in an "overabundance of caution," said MUSC spokesman Tony Ciuffo, and the downtown-based hospital remains fully operational. Hospital staff on Sunday were cooperating with the Charleston Police Department, and details surrounding the incident and what specifically prompted the security increase were not immediately clear.

Heather Woolwine, a spokeswoman for MUSC, said the incident occurred sometime Saturday.

MUSC's decision to bolster its security presence in recent days comes about a week after a patient in the hospital's psychiatric care facility was accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a nurse. Authorities and hospital officials have not said whether there is any connection between the two incidents.

Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.