MUSC doctors warn of potential 'fire challenge' resurgence using hand sanitizer

Doctors at the Medical University of South Carolina have seen patients tortured with burns after participating in the online "fire challenge" since 2016. Now, a more dangerous version could be making the rounds.

In May, Salters resident Maria Washington's 9-year-old daughter Khai was rushed to MUSC Health's Burn Center after suffering severe burns from hand sanitizer on her shirt being set on fire during a sleepover.

“Don't get me wrong, TikTok is fun. But there are negative things as well," Washington said.

The "fire challenge" is a type of social media video in which a person typically takes rubbing alcohol and splashes it on a surface, sets it on fire and then immediately puts it out.

In a lot of cases, participants would splash the alcohol on their hands or chest and instantly jump in a shower or running water to put out the fire. As a result, burn centers like MUSC's have seen a few cases of patients injuring themselves while participating in these challenges.

Dr. Aaron Lesher, a pediatric surgeon and burn specialist with the center, said his colleagues have seen about 10 cases from the challenge over the past 10 years.

Khai's situation was one of the worst. The reason is that hand sanitizer, in comparison to rubbing alcohol, is more viscous.

"It's harder to douse," Lesher said. “She was in wound care for about two weeks."

Washington doesn't usually let her daughter do a lot of sleepovers, but she approved this one because she assumed there would be more supervision. Her sister also lived across the street from where her daughter was staying over with a friend.

So she slept at her sister's to be close. The first night of the sleepover went smoothly, since the grandmother of Khai's friend was there. The second night, the grandmother wasn't there.

Washington said at about 2 a.m. the girl Khai was having a sleepover with asked her if she could do a challenge on her. She told Khai that she had done it before and that she had nothing to worry about.

Khai apparently told her no, but the young girl did it anyway, Washington said. She also said she has a video of the girl spraying perfume over a lighter to make a larger flame.

That night in May, Washington said the young girl placed hand sanitizer on Khai's top and set it on fire. Unfortunately for Khai, the fire didn't immediately go out. The young girl's mom heard the commotion from her daughter's room and tried to get Khai to stop, drop and roll.

Because she was panicking over the fire, Khai didn't do it.

“The mom actually had to bear hug her," Washington said.

Khai was rushed to the emergency room and was immediately transferred to the burn center. They arrived about 5 a.m. on a Wednesday.

During that time, Washington said Khai didn't cry much and just wanted the windows rolled down so she could get some cool air.

"When it first happened I was so afraid for her ... I cried more than she cried," Washington said.

Burns on a person's body are measured in what's called a percent body surface area burn, Lesher said; 1 percent would cover a person's hand and 100 percent would the be skin all over a person's body.

Khai had an 11 percent second-degree burn that reached from her chest to around her pelvic area.

“This was one of the most significant fire challenge injuries that I've seen," Lesher said.

Thankfully, it was a partial-thickness burn that didn't require a skin graft. But Khai did go through four sedations during which doctors had to clean off debris and blisters from her chest.

She left the center that Friday and routinely went back to the doctor for wound care. Today, she has to use fragrance-free lotion and sunscreen and massage her stomach for 10 to 15 minutes every day.

It's going to take at least a year for everything to clear up, but until then she is still able to do anything she wants without issue. This includes swimming.

Washington and Lesher said they wanted to share Khai's experience as a reminder to parents to be mindful of what their children are looking at on social media.

“Being kids, somebody is going to be curious," Washington said.