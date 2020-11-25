MUSC, DHEC had plans for an SC contact tracing app. Privacy concerns have delayed it

South Carolina's health department and academic medical center had ambitious plans for a contact tracing app that could help curb the spread of the coronavirus. But five months after legislators intervened with concerns about privacy and government collection of data, the smartphone software is limited to a pilot program at two dorms at one of the state's colleges.

Called “SC Safer Together,” the app from the Medical University of South Carolina, Clemson University and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is already available for anyone to download. But they were instructed to hold off publicizing it until legislators’ privacy concerns can be fully addressed — in January at the earliest.

The app is powered by technology created in an Apple and Google partnership; other ones like it are live in about 20 other states. In South Carolina, 2,000 people have downloaded it. Many thousands more would need to use it in order for it to be effective.

Some in South Carolina have been working on the software, which functions by using anonymous data to let people know if they’ve been close to someone with COVID-19.

Learn more about the app's privacy protections The Medical University of South Carolina, the lead developer on the SC Safer Together contact tracing application, published an overview of how the app works and its privacy safeguards at medicine.musc.edu/departments/centers/bmic/quick-links/dhec-statement.

DHEC and MUSC struck an agreement May 1 to create an “electronic contact tracing” application, according to a document signed by MUSC President Dr. David Cole and DHEC’s then-public health director, Dr. Joan Duwve.

Emails obtained through the S.C. Freedom of Information Act show Apple and Google representatives worked even before that to introduce state agency officials and political leaders to their contact tracing plans and assuage any concerns they might have about protecting South Carolinians’ privacy.

In early May, Google experts met with DHEC and MUSC officials about the effort, the emails show.

The company expressed excitement on the progress the two agencies were already making. At the time, MUSC project leaders were imagining a software that could identify hotspots and outbreaks. Businesses could require its use, along with a barcode, to gain entry to buildings.

Employers, teachers, store owners, restaurateurs and others could have been recruited to use it, too, researchers thought. The app could then recognize and identify a “high-risk event” in which a person has been inside a facility where the virus has been present.

Facilities themselves, in addition to people, could then be warned of risks.

“If successful, the system will not only engage patients and community (in) both prevention and care of COVID-19, but it will also help public health and employers and school systems manage outbreaks and perform contact tracing within their own environments,” MUSC researchers wrote.

But any hopes of releasing the app quickly turned out to be short-lived. Most South Carolinians won't hear about the app until January at the earliest, and only if lawmakers feel comfortable enough with the app's privacy protections to fully endorse it.

During a Senate committee meeting in June, state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he was worried residents might not participate in COVID-19 contact tracing if they think their personal data might be stored and shared by the government.

So when drafting CARES Act legislation this summer, lawmakers explicitly barred DHEC and other state agencies from using cellphone apps for contact tracing.

Davis persuaded his colleagues to keep the rule in place until the General Assembly says otherwise. That effectively shelved the idea for the year, given the session was cut short by the pandemic.

State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins, questioned the delay, noting how difficult it would be to pass a bill allowing for a contact tracing app with only a few days left in the legislative calendar. So, effectively, the app was scuttled until 2021.

“My concern is the urgency,” Jackson said.

But Jackson was alone in voicing that concern.

The Senate later backtracked, though only slightly.

In August, a special Senate coronavirus committee gave MUSC and Clemson University permission to develop the app and deploy it as a pilot program for Clemson students.

The pilot has been live in two dormitories for a few weeks, and though it hasn't been publicized, Clemson and MUSC had to make it available to anyone to download in order for the trial to work.

So far, 2,000 people have downloaded the app and eight people have uploaded the results of a positive test. Because it is built to maintain personal privacy, neither MUSC nor Clemson know how many of the downloads were on students’ phones.

Even given the limitations of the pilot, the universities will need to present findings to the Legislature in January.

Davis said lawmakers felt it is their responsibility to ensure the government isn't dealing in citizens' private information.

He noted tech giants, including Apple and Google, have a poor track record on "vacuuming up" users' data. The committee’s leaders prefer to ease into a wide rollout of the app.

"We wanted an assurance that this wasn’t going to be a Trojan horse," Davis said. "There is an awareness in South Carolina about individual liberty and privacy rights."

Sen. Thomas Alexander, the Walhalla Republican who led the coronavirus committee, said lawmakers were reassured by the fact that the technology is powered by Bluetooth, not GPS tracking.

He defended legislators’ concerns with the privacy of cellphone contact tracing programs, saying they were in “uncharted waters” and didn’t want to put South Carolinians’ personal information at risk by uploading it to a centralized database.

“We didn’t want DHEC and others to get out in front and do something without it being properly vetted,” Alexander said. “I would see it as another tool in the toolbox that, if appropriate, would be used as we go into the new year.”

Oxford University researchers have also been optimistic about the apps’ potential to slow the spread of the coronavirus. An analysis published Sept. 2 found Washington state’s app could reduce infections by 8 percent and deaths by 6 percent if 15 percent of the population signed up. In South Carolina, that translates to about 770,000 people.

That level of uptake isn’t panning out in all of the states that have rolled out the Apple and Google-powered technology. But in Virginia, where the health department says it was the first to release one of the Bluetooth-enabled apps, participation has surpassed Oxford’s benchmark.

As of Monday, 826,000 people have downloaded the tool, called COVIDWISE, representing 19 percent of the state’s adult population. It has been available there since August.

Melissa Gordon, a spokeswoman for the department, said the tool has made 9,000 notifications of a potential exposure to users.

Whether South Carolinians can be persuaded to download the application is unclear, with some expressing skepticism.

Derik Pack, a Goose Creek resident who holds a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, said he would use it, though he had questions about how it would work.

“I would want to know how notification decisions are made and how data would be used afterwards,” he said.

Andrew Kvochick, a Hilton Head resident and software engineer, said he is opposed to the notion of the government collecting people’s data and would never download the app.

“There’s too much that goes on behind the scenes that we don’t know about,” he said. “There’s a firehose of data available, and I don’t think our government or large corporations can be trusted with any of that.”

The software works by assigning every user a random key. If the user’s phone passes by another person also using the app, the two devices swap codes using Bluetooth capabilities.

If a user tests positive, they can choose to upload their diagnosis to the app. Then, people they came into close contact with will be notified. Participation, at every level, is voluntary.

Jackson, the Democratic Senator from Hopkins, said in an interview he remembers thinking the decision to nix a contact tracing app could come back to haunt the state. Now, he’s sure that’s what happened as the state sees another surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t like to just point the finger and say I was right,” Jackson said. “But I think the facts and the data bear that out.”

He said he can understand being concerned about people’s privacy — but not in this case.

“It’s something to be concerned about if we were not in the midst of a pandemic, a global, deadly pandemic,” Jackson said. “In unusual times like this, we have to take greater risks for safety. … The prospect of saving lives ought to outweigh any privacy concerns.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.