COLUMBIA — A Clarendon County man now charged with the murder and kidnapping of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student in Columbia has no record of violent crimes in South Carolina, according to legal records.

Nathaniel Rowland, 24, of New Zion waived his appearance at a hearing in Columbia on Sunday, a day after he was arrested in the killing of Samantha Josephson, who was abducted after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride at the end of a night out with friends at a Five Points bar.

Josephson's family traveled from the family's home in New Jersey and her mother spoke Sunday in court, saying Rowland has "taken away a piece of our heart, soul, and life."

"I cannot fathom how someone could randomly select a person, a beautiful girl, and steal her life away," Marci Josephson said in court according to Columbia television station WLTX. "It sickens us to think that his face was the last thing my baby girl saw on this earth. Does he even know her name?

"His selfish, unspeakable, and violent actions have created a hole in the universe, a hole in our universe, and we see the unimaginable ripple effect on our world."

Josephson's funeral will be held Wednesday in New Jersey, her father posted on Facebook.

USC will hold a vigil for Josephson on Sunday evening on the field behind the school's main recreation center, university spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

Rowland's legal history in South Carolina does not include accusations of violence.

He has a number of traffic violations in Clarendon, Sumter and Lexington counties, mostly for not wearing a seatbelt, according to court records. He was charged with having an open container of alcohol in February in Sumter County.

Last year, Rowland was charged with obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses in case involving a Columbia pawn shop. The case is pending.

Now he sits in a Richland County jail accused of a crime that has shocked the nation.

Rowland was arrested around early Saturday morning after police saw a car near Five Points matching the description of the one Josephson hopped into before disappearing about 24 hours earlier.

Josephson's body was found Friday evening by turkey hunters more than 60 miles east of Columbia in a remote wooded area of Clarendon County near where near where Rowland lived, authorities said.

Josephson, who planned to attend law school after graduating from USC, suffered wounds from her head to her feet, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Josephson's cell phone was recovered from the car and lab tests determined that blood found in the car matched the USC student, according to the warrant. The car's child-safety door and window locks were engaged to prevent someone from escaping the car, the warrant said.

A passenger was in Rowland’s car when he ran from police. She was an acquaintance of Rowland and is cooperating with police, said Jennifer Timmons, a Columbia police spokeswoman.