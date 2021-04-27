Murder suspect turns self in to North Charleston police

NORTH CHARLESTON — A second man who North Charleston police suspected of killing a woman has turned himself in.

Tremell Jerome Bowens, 21, surrendered himself to the North Charleston Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service at North Charleston City Hall on April 26.

Charleston County jail records show he was being held April 27 without bail on a murder charge.

Another man accused in the shooting, 19-year-old Tyson Tyree Tucker, had already been arrested.

Investigators believe the pair opened fire on Sandra Molen-Coakley, who died of a bullet wound to the neck. According to police records, she'd been shot on Parana Street on April 10.

According to police, an eyewitness and surveillance footage from a nearby property led them to a white van that had fled following the shooting. Investigators tracked down the vehicle and learned that Bowens had borrowed it at the time of the shooting.