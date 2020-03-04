Murder-suicide suspect's friend accused of helping hide missing Charleston woman's body

A Charleston man was granted bail Wednesday after police say he helped a friend hide the body of a woman who disappeared from her West Ashley apartment.

Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

"We don't know the details of what happened, but we know Celia trusted someone because he was a friend of yours," the aunt of the victim, Celia Marie Sweeney, told Walton at his bond hearing. "You could have chosen to help her, and you chose not to. ... You just prolonged all the torture that everyone went through."

Friends began worrying about Sweeney, 28, when she didn't show up to her shift at King Street Grill on Friday. When she didn't respond to calls and texts from her boyfriend he drove to her apartment, where he found blood all over the unit and her car missing from the lot, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Officers found signs of a struggle and bloody bootprints on the floor, along with a single fired shell casing.

A neighbor told investigators they'd last seen Sweeney on Thursday, when the two of them had hung out with two men who'd been friends with each other for about five years.

Texts Sweeney sent that night indicated she'd tried to get one of the men out of the apartment, where she lived alone, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday, police found Sweeney's car and witnesses who confirmed it was parked about four hours after her last communication. A pickup followed and picked up the driver, witnesses told officers.

Police identified Buddy Allan Carr, 32, as a person of interest in the case and asked Spartanburg County deputies to check on him at his home. Carr didn't answer the door, but deputies noticed the white truck, with a large black container in the bed, parked in the backyard.

Authorities found Carr inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the affidavit.

In the container placed in the truck's bed, they found Sweeney's body, with a head wound that likely would have killed her immediately. The truck's bed was littered with latex gloves, concrete bags and nylon straps, according to the affidavit, and officers found a bloodied claw hammer in the cab.

Home Depot receipts in the home showed Carr had spent Friday afternoon buying the supplies, as well as the 45-gallon container that held her body. Surveillance footage from the store showed Walton accompanied him.

A judge set Walton's bail at $500,000 on Wednesday afternoon. He will be confined to a Charleston home if released.

"I've had my beautiful, sweet, kind daughter brutally taken from me. ... There's an emptiness in me that only Celia can fill," Sweeney's mother said at the hearing. "Celia will never have a wedding. Celia will never have children. She will never start the animal shelter, free range, that she wanted to."

Anyone with information in the case can call Charleston police at 843-743-7200.