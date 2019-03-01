A man accused of killing another man on a downtown Charleston freeway on-ramp is no longer facing charges in the case.
The 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office on Thursday dropped one count of murder against Teddie Maurice Frazier Gadsden, 26, according to court records.
Insufficient evidence was found tying Gadsden to the crime, Chief Deputy Solicitor Bruce DuRant said.
Authorities believed the victim, 48-year-old Dominique Sheppard, was fatally shot during a Jan. 30, 2018, road rage incident because there was fresh damage to the driver's side of his car, DuRant said.
On the night of his death, Sheppard was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and turned left from Meeting Street onto the Interstate 26 on-ramp where he became involved in some type altercation around 11:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department's account of the incident.
Investigators found white paint from another vehicle on the driver’s side rear of the Malibu they believed to be from a vehicle driven by the shooter, according to an affidavit.
A passerby reported seeing the Malibu stopped on the ramp and a man lying on the side of the road, according to an incident report. The passerby said another person was in the car’s driver’s seat.
Officers found Sheppard, who lived in North Charleston and owned a West Ashley barbershop, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The Malibu was idling unoccupied about 50 feet behind him, partially pulled onto the ramp’s shoulder, police said.
He died at Medical University Hospital.
Prosecutors established that Gadsden's vehicle was in the general area of the shooting scene, the Meeting Street on-ramp to I-26, on the night that Sheppard died, DuRant said. The vehicle had also suffered some damage to the right front fender.
Authorities couldn't prove that Gadsden's vehicle crashed into Sheppard's, DuRant said.
"By the time the defendant was developed as a suspect, his car had already been repaired and the damaged fender had been disposed of," he said.
Forensic evidence pointing to a crash between the two vehicles could not be found, and there were no witnesses or surveillance video of a crash between the vehicles, DuRant said.