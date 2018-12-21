Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against a suspect in a North Charleston shooting in November because witnesses said he was defending himself.
The 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office dismissed the charge against 17-year-old Shaihiem Hamilton earlier this month, saying prosecutors would not be able to disprove self-defense.
Hamilton was accused of shooting and killing DeJuan Fulton, 21, on Nov. 3 at Windsor Place, a neighborhood between Spruill and Carner avenues on North Charleston’s southern end.
Police said Fulton had just returned home from the grocery store that day when his grandmother asked him to take the dog outside. At some point, Fulton and Hamilton got into an argument in front of the house and shots were fired.
Witnesses told authorities that Hamilton returned fire after Fulton shot at him.
Fulton ran from the yard and collapsed in the back doorway of his home. He died at Medical University Hospital.