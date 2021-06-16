Murdaugh slayings tip line set up by state police

COLUMBIA — The State Law Enforcement Division has set up a tip line for help in solving the slayings of Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie, members of a powerful family from Colleton County.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found fatally shot shortly after 10 p.m. June 7 at the family’s extensive property on Moselle Road in Islandton.

"While SLED continues to pursue all leads in this active and ongoing joint investigation, we want to provide a centralized avenue for any member of the public to use to provide us with information related to this case," the agency said June 16, nine days after the slayings were reported.

It set up the hot line, 803-896-2605, and plans to operate it around the clock.

SLED continues to refuse to provide the public with the incident report in the case, which is a public record under South Carolina's Freedom of Information Act.