Murdaugh murder case leads SLED to open investigation into Hampton teen's 2015 death

COLUMBIA — Information gathered as part of the Murdaugh double-murder case in Colleton County has prompted state police to open an investigation into the 2015 death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, a SLED spokesman said June 22.

Smith was found dead on July 8, 2015, on Sandy Run Road near Joe Miley Road in Hampton. At the time, investigators said it appeared he was killed in a hit-and-run collision while walking outside his vehicle because he ran out of gas, according to WSAV-TV News 3.

Smith, a 2014 graduate of Wade Hampton High School, was attending OC Tech of Orangeburg and was studying to become a registered nurse at the time of his death, according to his obituary. His parents are Fred Joel Smith and Sandy Smith.

State Law Enforcement Divison spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed June 22 the agency had opened an investigation into Smith's death based on information gathered during the course of the case looking into the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie, 52, in Colleton County.

He did not say what information led to the decision.

SLED is also leading the investigation into the June 7 Murdaugh slayings at the family's home in Islandton.

The Murdaughs are a prominent family in South Carolina. Three generations of Murdaughs have served as 14th Circuit Solicitor covering the state's southern tip. Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and Maggie's husband, also works part time for the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, which will have to determine whether to recuse itself depending on the outcome of SLED's probe.