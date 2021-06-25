Murdaugh family offers $100K reward in double-murder case

The Murdaugh family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the shooting deaths of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie.

Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and Maggie's husband, said in a June 25 statement announcing the reward he wanted to thank everyone for the incredible love and support the family has received in recent weeks.

“Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul," the father said. "Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

To be eligible for the reward, the tip must be submitted to the State Law Enforcement Division or Crime Stoppers on or before Sept. 30.

SLED has agreed to share tip line information that could lead to a reward with the Murdaugh family's attorneys, Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, spokesman Tommy Crosby said.

"SLED has committed to them that if we receive a tip on the dedicated tip line that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the murders, that we will provide them with the information to evaluate the potential payment of the reward," Crosby said.

He said the investigative agency could not be involved with facilitating or adjudicating any potential reward claims, however.

The law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, will administer the reward. The $100,000 will be allocated equally among all persons who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, were shot multiple times June 7 outside the family's hunting lodge along the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

Paul's uncles, John Marvin and Randy Murdaugh, told ABC News last week their nephew had been threatened by strangers, one of several odd twists in a story that has drawn national attention.

Despite significant interest, police have revealed few details about the case. Instead, rumors and gossip, whispered in coffee shops and dissected in online forums, have filled the void.

Earlier this week, SLED announced findings in the Murdaugh case prompted it to open an investigation into the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith. The teenager's body was found July 8, 2015, in the middle of Sandy Run Road near Joe Miley Road in Hampton County.

Crosby said the agency decided to launch the investigation into Smith's death based on information gathered in the Murdaugh double-murder investigation. He did not say what information led to the decision.

SLED's tip line, monitored 24 hours a day, can be reached by calling 803-896-2605.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry can be contacted by calling 843-554-1111. Calls to the Crime Stoppers tip line are anonymous.