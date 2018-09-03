More than a dozen gunshots were fired near Ann and King Streets, a vibrant part of Charleston's bar and restaurant scene, sending bystanders fleeing around 2 a.m. Monday.
There were plenty of people on the sidewalks near Deco nightclub, the Music Farm and Charleston Visitor Center at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Lyft driver Nick Soloff was there, driving up Ann Street when it happened, and captured the scene on a dashboard video camera. On the video, thumping club music is heard, then more than a dozen apparent gunshots and screaming as people on the sidewalk start running.
"When I heard the shots, I just wanted to get out of there," Soloff said.
According to Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis, witnesses told police a man fired several shots and fled the scene on foot towards Meeting Street.
David Aylor, a lawyer who represents nightclub Deco, said the shooting near the club doesn't appear related to anything that happened inside.
“To our knowledge, we do not believe the individuals involved were patrons of the club," he said. “There wasn’t anything that occurred inside."
Aylor said the club is talking with the Police Department about increasing the late-night police presence in the area.
Last month a 34-year-old woman was attacked in the adjacent parking garage after leaving Deco around 2 a.m. Police have identified, but not arrested, a suspect in that case.
"Investigators are gathering information to determine a motive for the incident," Francis said. "Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111."