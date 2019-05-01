Ravenel Bridge traffic jam May 1, 2019

A crash late Wednesday morning on U.S. 17 along the southbound side of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge is expected to continue causing significant delays for motorists headed out of Mount Pleasant.

The incident initially closed three lanes shortly before 10:30 a.m. Authorities, however, began re-opening lanes around 11 a.m. though at least two lanes remained closed, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Shortly after the collision, congested traffic near the crash site was moving, on average, 8 mph, S.C Department of Transportation said.

The cause of the crash, whether there were injuries or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately known.

