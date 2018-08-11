Multiple agencies are searching for a teen who either fell off or was ejected from a boat near Limehouse Landing on Johns Island Saturday night.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene at 7:58 p.m. following a report of a 17-year-old male who ended up in the water, according to the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard and S.C. Department of Natural Resources are involved in the search.
No further information on the search was immediately available.