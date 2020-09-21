You are the owner of this article.
Multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston shuts down Rivers Avenue

A crash on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston has shut down traffic Monday afternoon. 

Authorities were called at 11:44 a.m. to Rivers near Otranto Road, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Authorities were still investigating the wreck early Monday afternoon and little confirmed information was available, but Deckard said there were significant injuries to several people. 

Investigators believe the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue when the collisions occurred.

Information including how many vehicles were involved, how many people were injured and whether anyone was killed was not immediately available. 

Deckard said all lanes on Rivers were closed around Otranto and traffic is being rerouted. At 2:30 p.m., officials were still working to clear the crash, and Deckard said they expect the roadway to be closed for an "extended time."

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

