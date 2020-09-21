You are the owner of this article.
Multi-vehicle crash in Goose Creek and North Charleston kills at least 3 people

  • Updated

A crash involving seven vehicles on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston led to the deaths of three motorists and shut down traffic for several hours on Monday. 

According to Goose Creek police, the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling south on Goose Creek Boulevard about 11:40 a.m. when he struck the rear of a Nissan Cube, also traveling south. The collision forced both cars across the median into northbound traffic.

Then, the Nissan was struck by a northbound Chevrolet SUV, while the Ford continued south in the northbound travel lane and entered North Charleston. At that point, traveling east in the westbound lanes of Rivers Avenue near Otranto Road, it struck several other vehicles before stopping, police said.

The Nissan's driver and the Ford's driver were killed, according to Goose Creek police. The Chevrolet's driver was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive. 

A third person was killed in the North Charleston collision. Police did not have information Monday night on how many people total were injured. Their conditions were not disclosed.

The victims had not been publicly identified on Monday.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman, said the roadway remained closed at 6:30 p.m. It should reopen in the next few hours, he said.

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

