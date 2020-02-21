Mourners, clad in pink and purple, celebrate life of slain SC girl: 'Faye loved so hard'

CAYCE — A video popped up on large screen projectors in Legacy Baptist Church and a little redheaded girl's smile beamed out over the audience.

"Hi, I'm Faye. I love you," she was saying.

Mourners at a memorial service, some who had waited in line for hours, were packed shoulder to shoulder in the pews wearing every shade of pink and purple, Faye's favorite colors.

Any tears shed quickly turned to laughter at more videos of the young girl's antics, splashing in puddles and singing in the shower. It was a fitting tribute to slain 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who was known for bringing smiles to everyone she met in her too-short life.

Faye was found dead three days after she disappeared Feb. 10 from her mother's front porch in the Churchill Heights neighborhood west of Columbia.

Faye died from asphyxiation soon after she was abducted by 30-year-old Coty Taylor, who lived nearby, authorities said.

But the hundreds in attendance Friday were there to dwell on her life, not her death.

Eddie Coakley, the church's head pastor, read a statement from Faye's mother, Selena Collins.

"From the moment I knew about her, my whole world changed," she wrote of finding out she was pregnant with her daughter.

Collins wrote of her daughter's ability to unite people, evidenced by the large crowd, which included Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster.

"Faye loved so hard. She loved everything and she loved everyone. There wasn't a single person she couldn't make smile," her mother had written.

Donnie Weatherington of Columbia knew Faye through her grandmother, Ruth Collins. Faye and his daughter were the same age, born just 13 days apart, and often played together.

When Weatherington, a teacher, learned of Faye's death he said it took all of his strength to hold back tears in front of his students.

"I remember at the end of the day, when everyone left, I cried," he said, something he hadn't done since his mother died.

The experience has him hugging his own daughter each time he sees her.

"I don't even want to let her go," he said.

Faye's body was found near her home after more than 300 federal, state and local police using dogs and helicopters combed a 1-mile radius around her neighborhood for three days. The search near Columbia Metropolitan Airport included pools, creeks, sheds, manholes and the woods.

The details of how Faye was killed hours after her abduction were not revealed by authorities.

Taylor, her abductor, had no criminal history and was not known to law enforcement. He killed himself by slicing his neck, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said, and was found dead on his back patio soon after Faye's body was discovered.

Faye had stepped off the bus from Springdale Elementary about 2:50 p.m. Feb. 10 and walked the short distance with her mother to their apartment.

She went out to play in the yard, something neighbors said she did often. Her mother last saw her at 3:45 p.m., but an hour later noticed she was gone.

After checking with friends and looking for an hour, Faye's mother called police.

“I can’t find my daughter,” Faye's mother, Selena Collins, told a 911 operator while sobbing. “She was playing outside and now I can’t find her.”

In the days after police found Faye's body, mourners brought flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and more to an impromptu memorial at the entrance to the subdivision.

More brought stuffed animals to the service Friday. Rainbow bracelets reading "Faye Swetlik. Forever in our hearts" were handed out.

And many wore shirts that were pink and purple, Faye's favorite colors, made by a member of the Cayce community. The shirts, which read “Faye'th, hope, love," were given to first graders at Springdale Elementary, where Faye attended school.

"The past two weeks have been devastating and hard for our community. But in the midst of the heartbreak we have found strength," said Valerie Davis, who has been helping hand out the shirts, the proceeds from which will pay for a memorial at the school. "Our love as a community for this sweet girl has poured out and people have laid any differences they may have aside and focused on one sweet beacon of joy."