Mount Pleasant's mask requirements on track for renewal Friday

Rules mandating face masks in certain public places in Mount Pleasant were set to expire just before midnight Thursday, but town officials said an extension is in the works.

Mayor Will Haynie last issued a 60-day emergency proclamation that took effect Nov. 15. Under the rules, face masks or other coverings were required in grocery stores, pharmacies and town buildings. Masks or coverings were also required for restaurant, retail, salon, barber shop, grocery store and pharmacy employees as well as town workers.

A copy of a new proclamation was not available to The Post and Courier on Thursday night. However, several town officials said it was to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Officials said a public announcement would be made Friday morning.

Town Council members previously passed a series of emergency ordinances mandating mask wearing, and faced stiff backlash after Council failed to renew mask requirements in early September before public pressure drove officials to convene a second vote that successfully extended the ordinance by 61 days.

Charleston County Council, meanwhile, met Thursday night and voted to unanimously extend a state of emergency and a mask ordinance for 60 days.

Both items were set to expire Jan. 18.

It was the county's fifth extension of a mask ordinance first adopted July 2. The rules apply to unincorporated areas of the county.

And in Summerville, Town Council members voted Thursday night to extend an emergency mask ordinance for 60 days.

Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt was the only member to vote against it. The rule requires people to wear a face covering in town when entering a grocery store, pharmacy, or any building owned or operated by the town.

The mask discussions come as coronavirus cases skyrocket across the Palmetto State and officials grapple with a lackluster rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,809 new coronavirus cases and 18 new deaths. In Charleston County, there were 191 new cases and officials tallied one new death.

But the numbers are likely higher than is being reported because of technical issues that have plagued DHEC's reporting system for days, leading to public health officials warning the public about incomplete data and stating that some case and death numbers have gone unreported.

The coronavirus will likely rank as the third-leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2020, behind cancer and heart disease. There are currently no stay-at-home restrictions or curfews in place in the Palmetto State.

Now weeks into the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, lawmakers and other public officials have expressed frustration at how few South Carolinians have gotten their shots.

South Carolina had the third-lowest rate of vaccine administration per capita of all states as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data updated daily by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite efforts to expand the pool of people eligible for vaccinations under the first phase of the state's immunization plan, and efforts to expand the number of people authorized to administer vaccines, the process has been hit with stumbling blocks.

On Wednesday, all South Carolina seniors aged 70 and older became eligible to be vaccinated.

As the expanded sign-ups were rolled out, DHEC officials acknowledged that the system was not perfect and that the agency was working to create a better one.

They also told seniors to expect frustrations and that it could take weeks to get their much-anticipated shots.

David Slade and Jerrel Floyd contributed to this report.