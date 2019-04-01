A woman who shot and killed her father at their home in Mount Pleasant's I'On neighborhood nearly two years ago was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison.

Brittany Simpson, 33, was charged with murder but accepted a negotiated plea to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of her father, Robert Simpson, a 66-year-old London native.

Simpson entered an "Alford plea," which allowed her to maintain her innocence while acknowledging that a jury could have convicted her at trial.

Two dozen relatives and their supporters attended Monday's hearing but did not speak in court. Robert Simpson's brother and cousin listened to the hearing by phone from England.

The deadly shooting happened early May 9, 2017, at the family's waterfront home on 38 Saturday Road.

Investigators said Brittany Simpson fetched a 9 mm Smith & Wesson that a family member kept in the home legally. She shot her father once in the chest, then ran to a dock and dropped a backpack holding her clothes and the handgun into Hobcaw Creek behind the home. Police divers would later find the items anchored to the creek bed by a 3-pound pink weight.

Jolted awake by the sound of gunfire shortly before 6 a.m., Simpson's mother, sister and her sister's boyfriend ran downstairs and found blood in the hallway outside the master bedroom. Rob Simpson was lying in the room.

Brittany Simpson walked through the front door after the shooting and explained that a possible intruder had just run away. She said she'd been swimming early that morning at the I'On Club and returned home to find the back door open.

Police said Brittany Simpson had bipolar disorder. Her manic episodes led to at least three emergency commitments, according to incident reports.

The day of the shooting, she was to be evicted from the family home, where she had been staying without paying rent. Her mother had recently sought her eviction after Simpson stopped pitching in for utilities.

With credit for nearly two years already served in jail and rules that require her to serve 85 percent of her sentence, Simpson will likely serve a little more than 13 years behind bars. She will spend seven years on probation and community supervision following her release.

