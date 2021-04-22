Mount Pleasant will get new drinking-water connection from under the Intracoastal Waterway

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND — A new connection is being dug between the Charleston region's two largest drinking- water systems, as workers complete a new main that will run for thousands of feet under the Intracoastal Waterway.

The joint project between Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System comes with an almost $8.5 million price tag, with CWS paying almost $4.2 million and MPW the remaining $4.3 million. When completed, more than 5,000 feet of new ductile iron water main will be laid between CWS' existing system on Sullivan's Island, and the end of MPW's distribution, at the Toler Cove subdivision off of Ben Sawyer Boulevard.

The work comes after South Carolina regulators told Mount Pleasant to curb the amount of water it was pumping from an underground aquifer that has shown signs of depletion. The utility and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control ultimately came to an agreement to allow Mount Pleasant to draw 2.4 billion gallons a year from the source.

"When DHEC started looking at reducing our amount of water we can withdraw from the Charleston aquifer, that really hit home that we needed to accelerate this project, and we did," said Clay Duffie, the general manager of MPW. "It's likely in the future they're going to look to more and more reductions."

Now, the connection being added along Ben Sawyer will be the third pipe linking Mount Pleasant to the CWS system. MPW already buys about 60 percent of its drinking water supply, or 6 million gallons a day, under a contract with CWS. That water is delivered through two pipes that run from Daniel Island to the town.

The new pipe will mainly be used to provide additional supply during peak demand, though some water will constantly be moving through it to maintain a fresh supply, Duffie said. It may also be used to supply water to the Old Village area of town if the reverse-osmosis plant there, which treats groundwater, needs maintenance or is otherwise taken offline.

The connection also adds redundancies to the system and could be used to supply water back to Sullivan's Island, should there be a need.

Workers will begin drilling a small pilot hole next week into the thick, watertight sediment layer under the waterway known as the Cooper Marl. After that, larger drills will follow that path to further open up the passage for the pipe. Then, the pipe has to be pulled through in a single motion immediately after, said Bryan Brooks, manager of the project for MPW.

"When they drill that hole, there's risk of it collapsing the longer it sits," Brooks said.

The drilling process is expected to take about 30 days, MPW spokeswoman Natalie Lawrence said, and pulling the pipe through after will take another 24 hours. Once that pull is completed, traffic cones blocking off the side of Ben Sawyer will be removed, reopening the bike path, Lawrence said.