MOUNT PLEASANT — The Whole Foods has been closed until Saturday because of a death at the store.
The store at 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd. is telling customers that the business is closed because of the incident and will reopen at 7 a.m.
Employees at the store this morning said a team member died there last night.
@jaspar @postandcourier something really not great looking just happened at Whole Foods in mount pleasant. 6 police cars + ambulance in parking lot and the store is closed (during normal operating hours). pic.twitter.com/yx53LwMLOZ— Graham Duncan (@Graham__Duncan) August 2, 2019
Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe confirmed that a person was found deceased in the restroom around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. He said it did not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Officers and emergency medical workers were at the supermarket Thursday night.
Some customers, such as Bill Burk from Delaware, were surprised by the store's closing on Friday morning. He was in town visiting family in Hanahan, and his wife had ordered him a cake to celebrate his 68th birthday. His wife was called by Whole Foods earlier in the day to tell them that the store had been closed and they could pick up their special order in the early afternoon.
Other customers, like Mount Pleasant resident Bill Anderson, said it wasn't a inconvenience to have the store closed and he was saddened by the situation.
"It's tragic," Anderson said. "Closing the store for the day just makes sense."
Whole Foods has another store in West Ashley at 1125 Savannah Highway.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.