MOUNT PLEASANT — In a legal blow to the East Cooper area's water and sewer utility, a lawsuit claiming Mount Pleasant Waterworks overcharged commercial customers including homeowner associations has been approved as a class-action case.

That means MPW is expected to face claims from more than 400 large ratepayers in a single lawsuit.

The litigation involves the practice of billing certain MPW customers based upon estimates of their demand for water and sewer — estimates that turned out to be too high in hundreds of cases, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the homeowners association at Snee Farm Lakes.

Homeowners associations and businesses are charged using estimates of how many homes' worth of water and sewer they would use, a measurement known as a residential equivalent unit, which is about 300 gallons daily.

For example, the Snee Farm Lakes Homeowners Association claimed it's been charged since 1982 for 1.3 million gallons of water monthly, but "almost always" used less.

The utility charges customers more if they exceed their estimated use but those who use less must appeal if they want a reduction.

The lawyers representing MPW customers include Ross Appel and Clay McCullough, who were part of the team that sued Berkeley County over impact fees and sued Dorchester County over transportation impact fees.

Berkeley County agreed to a $6.5 million settlement, with refunds for about 6,000 property owners after that case was certified as a class action lawsuit. Dorchester County refunded transportation impact fees after being sued.

The lawsuit against MPW alleges the utility learned from a consultant in 2014 that hundreds of commercial customers were using less than their estimated water and sewer use — an amount that added up to 475.2 million gallons, Circuit Judge Bentley Price noted in his June 14 order.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks has maintained that it's up to customers to request a reduction, if they believe their estimated usage is too high.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the question of whether the utility has the obligation to charge customers based on their actual use of water or if it's up to customers to petition the utility if they believe they are being overcharged.

“Mount Pleasant Waterworks policy has always provided a mechanism where commercial clients can challenge their REUs,” said Chip Bruorton, a lawyer representing the utility, when the suit was filed in July 2018.