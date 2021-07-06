Mount Pleasant water tank, an Old Village landmark, to be demolished in July

MOUNT PLEASANT — When things become a familiar part of the landscape, even if they are mundane things, it can be jarring when they go away, which is what will soon happen to a water tower in the oldest part of town.

The elevated water tank, taller than homes and trees in the Old Village, was erected in 1934 when Mount Pleasant was not the state's fourth-largest city, but a small community with about 1,500 residents.

Like some other Charleston area landmarks — the former garbage incinerator smokestacks built in 1935 on the peninsula's East Side, for example — the water tower hasn't served its original purpose for decades and is structurally unsound.

“It hasn’t held water since the '90s," said Allan Clum, general manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks. “We were hoping to have the tank down before this hurricane season."

There are homes located just across the street from the site, which is also home to an MPW reverse osmosis water treatment facility.

The water utility debated what to do with the water tank over the past five years. It was still valuable as a rent-producing host for cellular equipment but had become unsafe to the point that the cell companies wouldn't send crews up to do maintenance, Clum said.

At one point MPW considered building a replica of the water tank. Facing an estimated $1.2 million repair bill, the decision was eventually made to tear it down, and that could begin as soon as July 13.

“I think it’s a sad day when we can’t recognize the value of an 87-year-old icon in this town," said Cheryll Woods-Flowers, a former mayor. “I think we are losing a lot of character."

She was the contact person for a "Save The Water Tower" page created on Facebook in January, 2019 when plans for the structure were being debated. The page got 56 "likes" and hasn't been updated since.

Woods-Flowers said considering MPW was getting about $100,000 in yearly rent, it seems the utility could have maintained the structure at 520 King St.

The utility had hoped to demolish the water tower and get the town's permission for a new 170-foot-tall monopole cell tower. Neighborhood and Town Council opposition quashed that plan.

Instead, a temporary cell tower will be built and be in place for up to 120 days to keep from interrupting cell service in the Old Village area, while plans move forward for a permanent cell site.

Plans that were being reviewed by the town in late June called for the cellular equipment to relocate to the parking garage of The Boulevard II on Pherigo Street.

The demolition of the water tank by contractor Iseler Demolition will involve torches and two cranes, Clum said.

When it's done the metal will be sold for scrap.