Mount Pleasant town officials are violating South Carolina's public records laws by refusing to release a police report regarding "belligerent" behavior by a town councilman at a public school last year, according to court documents filed Friday.
In a response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the town against Charleston area media organizations, Jay Bender, an attorney for the S.C. Press Association and The Post and Courier, argues that the report must be released because it is a public record.
The counterclaim argues that town officials have failed to lawfully respond to records requests, redacted the councilman's name in violation of the law and that the incident report had already been given to the mayor.
Bender is asking the court to order the town to release the report and pay for legal fees related to the lawsuit.
"The newspaper is challenging the whole notion that the town can disregard (the Freedom of Information Act) and then file a lawsuit," Bender said. "There is no justification for withholding this report."
Channel 5 News and the Charleston City Paper are also named as defendants in Mount Pleasant's lawsuit.
The legal battle began after word spread of an incident in October 2018 at Thomas C. Cario Middle School that began as conflict between two students and reportedly ended with Councilman Kevin Cunnane being rude and belligerent to school administrators.
The incident did not result in any charges or arrests. The Post and Courier independently obtained a copy of the report, which had Cunnane's name redacted. The newspaper was able to confirm Cunnane was the councilman involved.
In April, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie asked to see the incident report. A few days later, the town received a letter from Jerry Theos, a Charleston attorney representing one of the students, that threatened legal action if the town released the report.
Bender called the notion that legal action could be brought against public officials for releasing public records "nonsense" and stated that redacting the name of a public official like a councilman violates the law.
Authorities are allowed to redact sensitive information, such as the names of minors involved in the middle school incident but must release the remainder of the report, he said.
"The paper's goal is to vindicate the public's right to records."