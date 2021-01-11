Mount Pleasant Town Council to vote Tuesday on beach parking resolution

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Town Council will vote Tuesday on a resolution to support a bill requiring free and unrestricted beach parking along state highways.

This comes after a year of increased parking rates and proposed restrictions on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach as a means of spacing out and thinning visitors in response to COVID-19.

State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau, pre-filed legislation earlier this winter to clarify that beach parking on state roads is free unless otherwise noted by the state. Parking along these roads can only be restricted with approval from the state Department of Transportation.

Grooms said he was led to write the law after outcry from constituents and others about the loss of parking on Isle of Palms. Last year, the city raised rates for existing parking meters and lots, and temporarily prohibited nonresidents from using 763 parking spots.

The city also proposed to permanently reduce the amount of parking available for nonresidents and charge for any parking that remained. But this attempt came to a halt following a lawsuit and input from SCDOT, which did not identify any safety issue to warrant the parking elimination.

Grooms’ bill includes language that would ensure the public always has access to the state’s barrier islands and beaches.

“We love our beaches. It’s what makes our state special,” Grooms said Monday. “And when you have a local government indirectly blocking access to our beaches by using parking, a lot of folks didn’t like that. So I want to ensure that the public has access to our public beaches.”

The General Assembly’s legislative session begins Tuesday, and Grooms said he hopes by the end of the week he will have a subcommittee named and a schedule set for public hearings on the bill.

“I’m happy to get any support I can for the bill,” Grooms said. “I do believe it’ll pass and become law. So I’m happy to have the support of the town.”

If the Mount Pleasant Town Council passes the resolution Tuesday, it will not have any force of law. It will only show that the town’s leaders support the legislation written by Grooms.

Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said he thinks there is support for the legislation on the council, but he is unsure if the vote will be unanimous.