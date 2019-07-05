MOUNT PLEASANT — Dominion Energy and the town came to an agreement this week to require an arborist be present before crews can trim live trees in the town.

The agreement came after residents complained to the Town Council Planning Committee that Dominion Energy crews were haphazardly trimming trees and leaving them stripped of their historic feel.

The town then ordered Dominion Energy to pause its routine trimming schedule until an agreement could be reached, Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said. That order was issued June 27 and lifted Tuesday.

"We continue to work collaboratively with the Town of Mount Pleasant on this critical issue, and look forward to completing the work to ensure a safe and reliable system for all of our customers," Fischer said in an emailed statement.

Despite the disagreement over trimming efforts, Fischer said Dominion Energy's standards and the required clearances around power lines haven't changed. The company will work with certified arborists to both prevent outages and protect the long-term health of the area's trees.

"Overgrown vegetation and damage from falling trees and limbs remains the number one reason for power outages on our system," Fischer said. "These standards also recognize that a singular approach does not work for every size or type of tree. Each tree is different in structure, and our pruning practices take that into consideration."

Several Mount Pleasant residents spoke to the Planning Committee and suggested power lines start being placed underground so safety standards don't require such extreme tree trimming, according to the committee's meeting minutes.

It was not clear Friday who the certified arborist would be, or whether the role would be filled by Dominion Energy or Mount Pleasant. Mayor Will Haynie did not respond to a phone call or email seeking comment.

Fischer said a recent independent audit of Dominion's trimming services within the city of Charleston found that the services were compliant with nationally recognized standards — to which Mount Pleasant also endorses.