Mount Pleasant to pay $3 million to family of man killed in custody

Mount Pleasant has agreed to pay $3 million dollars to the family of a man who died in police custody after he was held down and injected with ketamine.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office ruled James Britt's death a homicide, caused primarily by "restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of ketamine."

Britt was arrested in September 2019, when officers were called to a report of a man urinating on a Mount Pleasant roadway, according to a police incident report. Britt struggled with officers, according to an autopsy report, who held him facedown on the ground "with pressure on his back, head and neck" for about 15 minutes.

According to the police report, EMTs injected Britt with 500 mg of ketamine, a sedative sometimes used as an illicit drug. Its use outside of hospitals hasn't been deeply studied, and 500 mg is the maximum dose allowed by county guidelines.

First responders kept Britt facedown on the ground for another 3-4 minutes before he went unconscious, according to the report. His heart stopped briefly in the ambulance, and he never regained consciousness.

Over two weeks later, Britt was pronounced dead at Medical University Hospital.

The Town of Mount Pleasant and the Britt family attorney weren't immediately available for comment.