Mount Pleasant terminates town lawyers' contract, as candidates had pledged

MOUNT PLEASANT — This town became the most-sued South Carolina municipality in 2015 over development issues, but there were always some who thought Mount Pleasant's lawyers should have picked more fights.

Mayor Will Haynie and then-Councilman Joe Bustos tried to replace the town's legal team last year, unsuccessfully, but following the November election Haynie had the votes.

Replacing the lawyers had been a campaign issue, arising at most candidate forums in 2019. It all goes back to 2015 when opponents of a parking garage and office building near Shem Creek tried to appeal a town zoning decision and were, alternatively, told they didn't have standing or had acted too late.

"We all felt like there should have been an allowance for citizens to appeal the zoning board decision," said Jimmy Bagwell, a former councilman who is chairman of the Save Shem Creek Corp.

The group also took issue with the legal team's handling of The Atlantic, a controversial apartment complex that was the subject of another development lawsuit. The case was settled, allowing the development to proceed with some concessions.

In the years that followed the Save Shem Creek Corp. has used its Facebook page to criticize the lawyers and note which council members supported or opposed replacing them.

"The people of Mt. Pleasant deserve attorneys who look out for the interests of residents instead of developers ..." the group said in an October Facebook post, weeks before the last Town Council election.

First-term Councilman Jake Rambo was among the newly elected who said, while campaigning, he would vote to change the town's legal representation. He made the motion to do so March 10 and it passed 6-3.

Hinchey Murray & Pagliarini, LLC was given six months' notice.

"We are not saying we don't like HMP and are firing them," said Rambo. "We are switching to a general counsel form (of representation), like Charleston and North Charleston."

The legal team is currently paid $37,950 monthly plus $185 per hour for non-routine work, according to HMP's contract, which also calls for six months' severance pay.

"We have an attorney negotiating with them, on that," said Rambo, referring to the severance pay provision.

"We are pleased and privileged to continue our successful representation of the Town for the next six months," the law firm said, in response to questions.

Like Rambo, some council members said they supported the plan because the town needs a different form of legal representation — not because Save Shem Creek has been upset with the law firm for years.

Instead of contracting with a law firm, the town plans to hire staff attorneys.

"For me, it's been about the form (of legal representation) and not the specific legal counsel," said Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley.

Charleston has its own in-house lawyers, as do many large companies. Mount Pleasant hasn't decided who to hire but is preparing specifications.

"It has to be someone completely impartial," said Whitley. "Not a buddy of someone one council."

Gary Santos has served on Town Council longer than anyone, and he's quite familiar with the Shem Creek parking garage zoning dispute — he personally filed an appeal of the zoning decision but it was rejected for being filed too late.

"They said I missed the 30-day deadline, and they were right," he said. "I think they've done a good job."

Santos, Councilman Tom O'Rourke and Councilman Howard Chapman cast the three votes opposing the town's legal change.

Santos and Bagwell both said they served on council when the town used to have an in-house lawyer. The town had one lawyer then, and its needs have grown, said Santos.

Bagwell said in-house counsel would serve the needs of the town, which has become the state's fourth-largest city. Its population has roughly tripled since 1990.

Mayor Will Haynie declined to comment on the town's legal representation.

"While we are in declared states of emergency at the federal, state and local levels facing the threat of COVID-19, with our economy in turmoil, I am only addressing higher priorities at this time," he said.