Mount Pleasant teacher receives statewide recognition as independent school educator

MOUNT PLEASANT — University School of the Lowcountry’s Head of School Jason Kreutner can barely remember the six years before Sara Peck started as an English teacher.

Kreutner wrote as much in his letter recommending Peck as the South Carolina Independent School Association’s 2021 High School Teacher of the Year. She won the honor in April.

“In the past eight years, Sara has single-handedly created a High School English program (and a Middle School English program also) that is unrivaled in all metrics that one can use to evaluate students and teachers,” Kreutner wrote.

Peck was up against around 8,000 teachers from over 130 schools to receive the recognition. Ultimately, her commitment to the Mount Pleasant school’s students shined through. While she’s honored to have received the prize, she’s also a little bit surprised.

“I feel really lucky,” she said. “I was very caught off guard by the whole thing.”

For Peck, the qualities that secured her the award are simply part of her job. The teacher uses the flexibility that comes with an independent school model to her advantage as she creates and changes her own curriculum.

That flexibility has allowed her to better engage her students in classes.

“Every kid is not the same,” she said. “I try to take things from a pretty individual basis and do my best to meet every student where they are and push them from there.”

Peck tries to veer away from the typical high school English curriculum. While she still has students read the classics, she also takes the time to teach about the groups that aren’t often represented in English classes.

“In addition to reading 'The Great Gatsby,' we also have the freedom to talk about who is left out of that American dream that dissolves Gatsby and read works from those writers,” she said.

Peck used that philosophy to launch the school’s novel club. The students in the group workshop novels that they write on their own time.

Aside from improving their writing, Peck said the club equips students with interpersonal and problem-solving skills, all while boosting their confidence.

“Having the mental know-how of structuring a really long work is applicable to a lot of things in life because it provides time-management skills and a lot of organizational skills,” she said. “They’ve learned how to be editors of not only themselves but other people. They’ve learned how to properly give critiques and how to receive criticism.”

One of the school’s core values is having students have real-world experiences within their curriculum. Once a week, students go on field trips to learn about a variety of topics. While she doesn’t teach field trip classes, Peck herself is heavily involved in the literary community in Charleston.

The English teacher also works part time at Blue Bicycle Books downtown and has helped create YALLFest, Charleston’s young adult book festival.

“Our school believes in leaving campus once a week and finding out what’s going on in the greater world so we’re not static or stale,” Kreutner said. “She’s doing that in her own way through writing poetry, being a part of YALLFest and working at Blue Bicycle Books. She’s constantly bringing that back here.”

Although Peck may have been surprised by the award, it did not come as a shock to Kreutner.

“She’s just an idea machine,” he said.

Peck is the third of the school’s teachers to be recognized as SCISA Teacher of the Year. Kreutner attributes that success to the school’s small environment and individualized model.

Throughout the pandemic, Peck and teachers like her have been able to use the small class sizes to their advantage, teaching outside and virtually when necessary. Peck has gotten so used to the outdoor classroom that she started referring to it as her “classfield.”

“We’re, by nature I think, a collective group of creative problem solvers,” she said. “This was our time to creatively problem solve, which I think we’ve done.”