A Mount Pleasant speech therapist charged last year in a health care fraud scheme was convicted this week following a federal trial.
A jury found Gena C. Randolph, 44, guilty Thursday on three counts of making false statements relating to health care matters.
She was also found guilty on one count each of fraudulent use of identification documents and health care fraud, according to court records.
She was found not guilty on one count of making false statements relating to health care matters, records indicate.
Sentencing will come later.
The 2017 federal indictment stated that Randolph was prohibited from submitting Medicaid and Medicare claims in 2012 and 2013. But she continued to do so using other provider names or companies "in which she had a hidden interest," according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office at the time of the indictment.
According to the indictment, Randolph also submitted false claims for services she did not provide, even using dead patients as the beneficiaries.
Randolph pleaded guilty Aug. 15, 2012, to making a false statement to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to court records.
An HHS appeals board upheld a decision in July 2013 barring her from participating in Medicare, Medicaid and all other federal health care programs for five years because of her guilty plea in state court.
In state court, Randolph faced one count of first-degree computer crime exceeding $10,000, but authorities dropped the charge May 8, according to court records.
She was also sued in federal court by Select Rehabilitation Inc., an Illinois-based company, for breach of contract and other allegations related to her being barred from participating in federal health care programs and having her speech pathology license suspended.
The case was dismissed in 2016 after the two sides reached a settlement agreement, according to court documents.