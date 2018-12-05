An issue with a sewer line in Mount Pleasant caused a sinkhole to open up, impacting traffic and prompting water utility officials to urge residents to limit their use of the wastewater system Wednesday night.
According to Mount Pleasant Waterworks, the town's water utility, a problem was discovered in a 36-inch wastewater line along the eastbound lane of the Isle of Palms Connector.
Officials distributed a photograph of the sinkhole via social media.
Traffic Advisory: There's a small sinkhole on the side of the road on the IOP Connector at Hungry Neck Blvd. Mount Pleasant Waterworks is on location taking care of the hole. Safe travels this afternoon!
"Citizens should avoid the Hungry Neck Boulevard-Isle of Palms connector intersection as construction activities will take several hours to complete," according to the utility.
Emergency crews were activated to make repairs, the utility stated.
"Customers in this area are asked to limit their use of the wastewater system for the next 12 to 18 hours to help avoid major complications," according to a statement by Clay Duffie, the utility's general manager.