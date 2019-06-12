MOUNT PLEASANT — After five years of planning and with permits in hand, it looked like the town was going to cancel a pier extension at Waterfront Memorial Park that would add boat slips, but a divided Town Council has reversed course.
The town now plans to move ahead with the project, which will extend the Cooper River fishing pier in the shade of the Ravenel Bridge by 310 feet, and create space for visiting boaters with eight 40-foot slips and 200 feet of side-tie dock. Two more slips will be set aside for town police and fire boats.
An attempt to strip roughly $5 million in funding from the project and decline an additional $1.2 million in federal funds, proposed Tuesday by Mayor Will Haynie and Councilman Joe Bustos, was defeated by a 5-4 council vote.
“If we say no today, I don’t think we’ll ever see this again,” said Councilman Tom O’Rourke, who used to run Charleston County Parks.
Defunding the pier extension and boat slips would have allowed the town to shift the money to the next phase of park improvements, which are currently not funded. Those phases call for building a restaurant, which the town plans to lease to a private operator, and improving an unpaved parking area.
“How will we pay for phases three and four?” said Councilwoman Kathy Landing. Landing, Haynie, Bustos and Councilwoman Guang Ming Whitley voted to defund the pier extension, falling one vote short in the attempt.
“I think it is a worthwhile project, and we have the funding in hand and the permits in hand," said Councilman Jim Owens.
At a May meeting, just three of nine council members said they supported keeping the pier extension plan alive. Owens and O'Rourke were not among the three but voted with the majority Tuesday night to keep the money in place and move forward.
Haynie raised issues at the meeting about the entire project — the pier extension, the boat slips, and the restaurant building, which he said would compete with private businesses.
"I question this whole thing," said the mayor. He noted that most of the funding for the pier extension comes from a tax increment financing district set up by the town, which diverted property taxes from the Charleston County School District and Charleston County to town projects.
Haynie said that if it were up to him, he'd give the money back, “because this is not what TIF funds were meant to be spent on.”
Several council members said the pier extension and dock could lead to water taxi or ferry service in the future. The town's permit for the project does not allow that, but could potentially be modified later.
Some opponents of the project have warned that it could harm aquatic wildlife, but that concern was not discussed at the meeting.
“I think it will benefit our boating community," Councilman Gary Santos said. “A very important thing that people want now is access to the water.”