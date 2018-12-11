MOUNT PLEASANT — Once word got out Monday that a town commission had raised concerns about inflatable Christmas decorations, the issue just ballooned.
In response to a local television news report, Mayor Will Haynie took to Twitter and Facebook to humorously assure residents that Town Council would not be banning inflatable decorations throughout South Carolina's fourth-largest city.
Haynie dubbed the issue the "inflated story of the day."
Despite the mayor's assurances, the issue kept growing, becoming larger than life, not unlike an inflatable Santa Claus.
Inflated Story of the Day: Mt Pleasant is NOT considering banning inflatables. The Old Village Historic District Commission might have it on their agenda, but it will probably get a Frosty reception. pic.twitter.com/fXD5XI1KiX— Will Haynie (@willhaynie) December 10, 2018
Camera crews and a dozen residents prepared to defend the honor of inflatable decor showed up at the normally staid Old Village Historic District Commission's meeting Monday evening.
"My grandchildren love those blow-ups," said Frances Bennett, who lives across Pitt Street from Edmund "Ebbie" Frampton, whose yard is populated with inflatable holiday decorations.
Frampton, a longtime resident who moved to his current Old Village home in the 1960s, said he just happened to hear about the commission's concerns.
"A friend called me and said 'You'd better get down there,'" he said.
The commission handles architectural issues in the town's oldest community, sort of like a homeowners' association. Four of the five commissioners were quick to assure residents at the meeting that they had no issue with Christmas inflatable decorations.
"I have no problem with inflatables, as the owner of a giant pumpkin," said Commissioner Leigh Rowe.
Commissioner Louisa Montgomery was left to defend the concerns she had raised, which had resulted in a town staff memo that warned of "potential First Amendment issues" and said any regulations would likely have to come from Town Council and apply town-wide.
"My concern is, what do they do in (historic) Williamsburg, and Savannah?" Montgomery said.
"If you've ever seen those ones that wiggle, like in front of the mattress store, or the tire store, I just don't want things to degenerate into that sort of thing," she said.
Several Old Village residents spoke in defense of Frampton's yard display, which includes several Santas, a Grinch, a snowman and toy soldiers.
"My grandchildren would be greatly disappointed, when they come for Christmas, if those inflatables are not there," said Craig Lund, Frampton's next-door neighbor. "I would like to recommend that the council take on more important matters."
And with that, the concerns about yard decorations were deflated and joy returned to Pitt Street.