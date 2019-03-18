MOUNT PLEASANT — This town's population has grown by tens of thousands in the past decade, but the size of the Fire Department has hardly increased.
That's changing now, as Mount Pleasant plans the largest increase in firefighting staff since the end of the 1990s.
Over 10 years starting in 1998, during some of the town's most rapid growth, the Fire Department grew from 73 to 116.
From 2007 through 2017, the town's population grew by another 27,000, but the Fire Department gained just four more employees, according to census data and town financial reports.
That's changing starting this year as the department begins a five-year plan that Fire Chief Mike Mixon said could eventually add up to 39 more firefighters.
“The past several years have really been focused on being more efficient with what we have," he said.
Medical calls, which account for most Fire Department calls in Mount Pleasant and in other cities, have soared. The town was among many that purchased SUVs so that expensive, gas-guzzling fire trucks wouldn't need to respond to those calls.
The push for more firefighters has come primarily from Councilman Kevin Cunnane, a former New York City firefighter who has repeatedly warned that the town's Fire Department is under-equipped and inadequately staffed.
His key points have been that the town's amount of firefighting equipment hasn't kept up with Mount Pleasant's growth, and that the Fire Department isn't meeting national standards that call for four firefighters on each truck.
“Fire departments in this area made a change because of a horrific fire," Cunnane said at a Town Council meeting this week, apparently referring to the Sofa Super Store fire that killed nine Charleston firefighters. "Somehow, Mount Pleasant didn’t.”
“The big picture is, we need to move the Fire Department forward, in terms of staffing," he said.
So far this year the town has added $250,000 to Fire Department's budget, hired four firefighters, is in the process of hiring two more, and applied for federal funds to help with the cost of hiring six. The town also set a new goal Tuesday of having four firefighters on each piece apparatus.
“It is important to note this involves a great deal of money," Councilman Bob Brimmer said. "Millions of dollars.”
To get to that level of staffing means "probably about 18 more people" for the town's fire engines, plus 15 for a new ladder truck the town plans to buy, Mixon said. That's in addition to the six being hired.
The new ladder truck will be based at the Six Mile fire station in the middle of the town after the fire station currently there is demolished and a new one built.
Mayor Will Haynie described the staffing goal added to the Fire Department's strategic plan as "aspirational" at Tuesday's council meeting.
Mount Pleasant is not currently short on money and ended the past budget year in mid-2018 with about $12 million more than expected — expenses were nearly $7 million lower than budgeted, and revenue was $5.6 million higher. However, council members and the town administrator in February expressed concerns that more revenue will be needed in the coming years to meet the town's needs.
A federal grant could pay most of the initial cost of hiring the next six firefighters but the town would eventually pay the full cost, which would amount to $367,000 in the fourth year of their employment, Brimmer said.
The planned staffing increase is intended to improve the response to fires and other emergencies but also increase the safety of the firefighters. Having four on each truck means that if two go into a burning building, two can remain outside to support them as national standards recommend.
“The firefighters here are excellent," said Cunnane. "It’s our job, as an elective body, to reduce their risk as much as possible."