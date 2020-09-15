Mount Pleasant restores mask-wearing mandate to slow spread of coronavirus

Mount Pleasant is once again requiring that masks be worn in certain businesses — by customers and employees — following a council meeting Tuesday.

It's a limited and temporary mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the rules expire in 61 days.

That hasn't kept the change from being controversial.

Customers over the age of 12 must wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies, and buildings owned and operated by the town, or potentially face a $25 fine. Employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and town buildings also must wear masks.

Those with health conditions or religious beliefs that conflict with mask-wearing are exempt.

Tuesday's vote came at the third Town Council meeting since a previous mask mandate expired Aug. 31. Residents opposed to mask requirements have spoken at each meeting, and those supporting mask rules attended the last two gatherings after a mask requirement failed to pass on Sept. 1.

Opponents claim that masks could be harmful to health and that requiring them to be worn is an affront to personal liberty.

“I’ve never worn a mask and neither will my kids. Never," said Adam Leray.

Keith Blandford, who has run for Congress as a Libertarian, said mask requirements are part of a systematic attempt to destroy the nation.

Supporters of the proposed mask rules, including medical professionals, urged Town Council to reimpose the limited mandate.

“Masks are a cheap, effective way to block the transmission of COVID-19," said Rima Shretta, an epidemiologist. “They allow us to keep our businesses and schools open."

Others backed the mask ruling, including an emergency room manager, the husband of a nurse and the wife of an orthodontist.

In the end, the vote was the same as at the previous two meetings, 5-4, but that was enough to put the rules in effect immediately.

Councilwoman Kathy Landing, who opposed the regulations, said no member of council has said they oppose masks but that they have different opinions about the role of government. She said businesses are requiring masks on their own because otherwise people won't shop there.

Councilman Howard Chapman said he had spoken with three doctors and "all three were very strongly in favor of us passing a mask ordinance.”

Chapman voted for the regulations, along with Mayor Will Haynie and council members Guang Ming Whitley, Jake Rambo and Laura Hyatt.

Landing, Brenda Corley, Gary Santos and Tom O'Rourke were opposed.

Earlier this year Mount Pleasant was a coronavirus hot spot and imposed one of the Charleston area's first mask-wearing requirements, although the town's rules were among the least comprehensive. Those rules, approved June 29, went beyond those approved Tuesday by also requiring customers to wear masks in salons and barber shops, but did not apply to all retails stores.

The penalty for ignoring the rules was a $25 civil fine, but no one was fined while the previous rules were in place for two months. After they expired at the end of August, an attempt to re-impose the rules as an emergency ordinance failed at a Sept. 1 council meeting, falling one vote shy of the two-thirds majority needed.

A week later, Town Council took up the same rules but as a regular ordinance. That meant that without anyone changing their vote, there were enough votes to approve the requirement because only simple majority was needed.

Regular ordinances require two rounds of voting at different meetings, and that's what prompted Tuesday's special Town Council meeting. Now, after a more than two-week lapse in the town's mask mandate, masks are once again required in certain businesses.