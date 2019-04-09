An alligator trapper who pulled a nuisance animal from a Mount Pleasant subdivision pond turned himself in to state wildlife officers after dumping the headless and tailless carcass in nearby Shem Creek.

State law requires that alligators be killed after being trapped as nuisances. Harvesting the tail for food and the head for a trophy is allowed.

But the custom of tossing alligator remains back in the water for disposal or for something else to eat is now illegal.

The carcass floated up the boat ramp on the creek Sunday.

The Mount Pleasant resident was charged with littering. Fines in such cases may range from $465 to $1,000. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources did not immediately release his age but said he is in his early 70s.

Gators taken under a nuisance depredation permit must be buried, composted, burned or put in a landfill that will accept them. The law was passed after five alligators were found floating without heads or tails in the Ashley River near Summerville in 2015.

Alligators can grow longer than 13 feet and weigh more than a half-ton. They are a protected species, but they can be removed if they're a nuisance. Also, a public hunt is held each fall under a law passed by the state Legislature to control their numbers.