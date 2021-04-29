Mount Pleasant real estate bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $1M her employer

A Mount Pleasant woman who spent years keeping the books for a thriving Charleston real estate group has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1 million from the company.

Karen Rhett, 58, faces up to 20 years in prison. Her sentencing date is pending.

Rhett had worked for Simmons Realty Co. for decades by the time authorities accused her of wire fraud and tax evasion. Since the mid-1990s, federal authorities said, she faked business ledgers to move company money into her personal accounts. Eventually, she began padding her own salary and stealing from other employees' paychecks.

The FBI and IRS examined the hard drive that Rhett used while working at Simmons and found detailed spreadsheets that showed how she shifted the money around. According to court records, more than $1 million was missing from Simmons and its partners.

"The Simmons family is relieved that this is the beginning of the end," said the company's attorney, Bart Daniel. "Justice is finally going to be served."

Rhett never reported the income on her taxes, authorities said, failing to pay more than $380,000 on the illicit income.

As part of her guilty plea, which was entered April 28, Rhett agreed to forfeit more than $640,000. Tax records show she recently sold a Mount Pleasant home for more than $980,000.

Rhett didn't respond to questions from The Post and Courier. Court records show she was released from custody April 28 on $25,000 bond.

Her defense attorney, George Rutledge DuRant, could not be reached for comment.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.