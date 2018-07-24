A wife faces multiple charges after Mount Pleasant police said she found her husband "in the company of another female" and then drove after their vehicle while shooting at them.
Officers were called to the area of Bay Club Sea Lofts, on Center Street Extension near Ben Sawyer Boulevard, on a report of shots being fired from vehicles shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said 28-year-old Sierra Nicole Turner tried to ram the car that her husband and the other woman were traveling in, but she crashed her own vehicle in the process.
Turner ran from the scene and was taken into custody a short time later. Officers recovered the gun used in the incident.
Neither of the victims suffered significant injuries, police said.
Turner, of Harvey Avenue in North Charleston, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and leaving the scene.
She remained in jail Tuesday on $82,000 bail, records show.