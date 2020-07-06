Mount Pleasant police: Supervisor fired after being found passed out in SUV with open beer

A Mount Pleasant police supervisor has been fired after another officer found him passed out in a department SUV with a can of beer "between his legs" on Friday, authorities said.

About 11:20 a.m. on the Fourth of July holiday, town police received a call about a man passed out in a vehicle on Faison Road near the East Cooper Airport.

When officers arrived, they found Sgt. Matt Kinard passed out in a marked police SUV with "an open beer can between his legs," a statement from the department on Monday said.

Officers notified the other on-duty supervisor, who drove to the SUV. Kinard was taken back to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. After an investigation, officers determined Kinard was intoxicated while on duty.

Police Chief Carl Ritchie fired Kinard and charged him with public intoxication. He was released with a courtesy summons.

“The criminal consequences are consistent with those a non-law enforcement member of our community would be exposed to, and we should not be expected to be treated differently in this circumstance," Ritchie said in a statement. "I am very disappointed that one of our police supervisors would conduct himself in this manner.”