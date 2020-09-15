Mount Pleasant police share details of crash that killed longtime shrimper Wayne Magwood

The veteran shrimper killed in a traffic collision on Friday was crossing the street when a propane truck hit him while turning onto Coleman Boulevard, according to police incident reports released on Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Edwin "Wayne" Magwood, of Mount Pleasant, had already died by the time officers arrive, according to their reports. His body showed signs of head trauma.

+3 Longtime shrimper and vessel retire from Shem Creek Winds are blowing in a new direction for a historic shrimping vessel that has been a fixture…

A truck driver, who was not identified in the reports, told police he'd turned left on a green light and didn't notice any impact, but felt two bumps and pulled over when the driver behind him flashed him down, according to an incident report.

The driver asked how the pedestrian was doing until realizing the victim's body was under a tarp.

While police cleared the scene, Magwood's nephew arrived, saying he was there to meet his uncle at the boat but that no family members had been able to reach Magwood.

Magwood's boat, the Winds of Fortune, floated along Shem Creek for over three decades before Magwood, 67, retired earlier this year. He sold his boat in July, saying upkeep was getting tiring. He'd been trawling since he was 12 years old.

+3 Longtime area shrimper Wayne Magwood dies in auto-pedestrian collision Longtime area shrimp boat captain Wayne Magwood died Sept. 11 in an auto-pedestrian collision on Coleman Boulevard. He was 67 years old.