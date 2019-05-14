Mount Pleasant police webref (copy)

A gas leak Tuesday afternoon caused Mount Pleasant police to close a portion of Park West Boulevard in the area of three public schools. The road has since been reopened. 

The closure, from Stockdale Street to the traffic circle along Park West Boulevard, ended at 2:45 p.m. after the gas leak was contained. 

Thomas Cairo Middle School, Charles Pinckney Elementary School and Laurel Hill Primary School are located in the area. The Charleston County School District tweeted that the schools were placed on a code yellow lockdown as a precautionary measure. They have since resumed normal operations. 

