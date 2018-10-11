Police in Mount Pleasant are investigating a man who allegedly tried to lure a group of children into his truck.
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person Oct. 6 on S.C. Highway 41 near Dunes West Boulevard, said Inspector Chip Googe, a spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
A concerned person told officers that the children were riding skateboards across Highway 41 onto Dunes West when a white male in his 50s driving a white U-Haul pickup truck yelled out to them, according to an incident report.
The man asked them if they wanted to "get into his truck because he had just bought a new bucket of gum," and the children — all 12 years old — ran away, the report stated.
Officers searched the area but did not find the man or his truck, the inspector said.
Three days later, officers were called to Planters Pointe Boulevard and North Smokerise Way after a parent spotted the truck, the report stated. Officers spoke to the man who said he was working as a plumber at a home in the neighborhood.
The man admitted to being in Dunes West on Oct. 6 and to offering the children gum, but denied trying to lure them into his truck, the report stated.
An officer told the man that he "should never go up to kids that he doesn't know and offer them anything because that could be very weird," the report stated.
The man said he understood and that he was "just being nice to neighborhood kids because he has kids of his own," according to the report.
An officer checked the man's background, which came back clear for any prior criminal activity, the report stated.
He was not arrested.
"The Mount Pleasant Police Department takes these types of allegations seriously," Googe said. "Our Criminal Investigations Bureau continues to investigate this incident."