top story

Mount Pleasant police investigating carjacking, assault in Whole Foods parking lot

  • Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — Police are searching for a suspect after a carjacking Sunday night in a Whole Foods Market parking lot.

Town officers originally reported to the grocery store on Houston Northcutt Boulevard around 5 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. No shooting actually took place, said Inspector Don Calabrese, police spokesman.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, assaulted a driver and escaped with the person's vehicle, Calabrese said. The driver was taken to an area hospital and does not seem to be severely injured, he said.

Police cordoned off the parking lot for a few hours but by 7 p.m. had removed crime scene tape.

The car is a Gray Volkswagen Atlas with a South Carolina license plate, PWF-147. Anyone who sees the vehicle can call 843-743-7200 or 911.

