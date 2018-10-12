After investigating, Mount Pleasant police have concluded that no criminal activity occurred in connection with a report that a man tried to lure a group of children into his truck with a "bucket of gum" earlier this month.
Inspector Chip Googe, a police spokesman, confirmed on Friday that the investigation into the matter had concluded without criminal findings.
Officers first came across reports that a man in a U-Haul truck on S.C. Highway 41 near Dunes West Boulevard tried to lure a group of children to get inside on Oct. 6, according to an incident report.
The children all ran away, the report stated. The man was spotted and questioned by officers three days later.
He admitted to being in the area, talking to the children and offering them gum, but denied trying to lure them into his truck, the report stated.
An officer ran the man's driver's license, which came back clear of any restrictions, the report stated. He was not arrested.
A search of State Law Enforcement Division records showed the man has a lengthy history of convictions on alcohol, marijuana and assault-related charges.